Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) are set to take on the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) with a Sweet 16 berth in the East Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Nationwide Arena. Florida Atlantic is a 15-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on truTV. The point total for the matchup is 149.5.
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida Atlantic
|-15
|149.5
Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats
- So far this season, the Owls have put together a 22-11-0 record against the spread.
- Florida Atlantic has been at least a -1191 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The Owls have a 92.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Fairleigh Dickinson has a 15-18-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Knights have a win-loss record of 1-3 with odds of +750 or worse this year.
- Fairleigh Dickinson has an implied victory probability of 11.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida Atlantic
|11
|33.3%
|78.4
|156
|65
|139.1
|142.1
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|18
|52.9%
|77.6
|156
|74.1
|139.1
|147.6
Additional Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends
- Florida Atlantic has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Owls have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- Fairleigh Dickinson has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Knights have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
- The Owls record just 4.3 more points per game (78.4) than the Knights give up (74.1).
- Florida Atlantic has a 13-6 record against the spread and a 20-1 record overall when scoring more than 74.1 points.
- The Knights score 12.6 more points per game (77.6) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (65).
- When it scores more than 65 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-13-1 against the spread and 16-10 overall.
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 15+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida Atlantic
|22-11-0
|3-0
|17-16-0
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|15-18-1
|2-1
|19-15-0
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits
|Florida Atlantic
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|17-0
|Home Record
|10-5
|11-3
|Away Record
|8-9
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-1
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-8-0
|82.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.5
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.7
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-3-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-10-0
