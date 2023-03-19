Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) are 15-point favorites to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) on Sunday at 7:45 PM on truTV. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida Atlantic
|-15
|149.5
Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats
- The Owls have a 22-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- Florida Atlantic has been at least a -1191 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for the Owls.
- So far this season, Fairleigh Dickinson has compiled a 15-18-1 record against the spread.
- This season, the Knights have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +750 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Fairleigh Dickinson has an 11.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida Atlantic
|11
|33.3%
|78.4
|156
|65
|139.1
|142.1
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|18
|52.9%
|77.6
|156
|74.1
|139.1
|147.6
Additional Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends
- Florida Atlantic is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Owls have gone over the total five times.
- Fairleigh Dickinson has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Knights have hit the over four times.
- The Owls record only 4.3 more points per game (78.4) than the Knights give up (74.1).
- Florida Atlantic has a 13-6 record against the spread and a 20-1 record overall when putting up more than 74.1 points.
- The Knights' 77.6 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 65 the Owls allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-13-1 against the spread and 16-10 overall.
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 15+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida Atlantic
|22-11-0
|3-0
|17-16-0
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|15-18-1
|2-1
|19-15-0
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits
|Florida Atlantic
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|17-0
|Home Record
|10-5
|11-3
|Away Record
|8-9
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-1
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-8-0
|82.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.5
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.7
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-3-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-10-0
