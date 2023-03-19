The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) are 15-point favorites to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) on Sunday at 7:45 PM on truTV. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -15 149.5

Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

The Owls have a 22-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has been at least a -1191 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for the Owls.

So far this season, Fairleigh Dickinson has compiled a 15-18-1 record against the spread.

This season, the Knights have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +750 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Fairleigh Dickinson has an 11.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 11 33.3% 78.4 156 65 139.1 142.1 Fairleigh Dickinson 18 52.9% 77.6 156 74.1 139.1 147.6

Additional Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

Florida Atlantic is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Owls have gone over the total five times.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Knights have hit the over four times.

The Owls record only 4.3 more points per game (78.4) than the Knights give up (74.1).

Florida Atlantic has a 13-6 record against the spread and a 20-1 record overall when putting up more than 74.1 points.

The Knights' 77.6 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 65 the Owls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-13-1 against the spread and 16-10 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 3-0 17-16-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 15-18-1 2-1 19-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Florida Atlantic Fairleigh Dickinson 17-0 Home Record 10-5 11-3 Away Record 8-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

