Sunday's contest that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) versus the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) at Nationwide Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-65 in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:45 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is projected to cover the point spread (14.5) against Fairleigh Dickinson. The two sides are projected to come in below the 149.5 over/under.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Florida Atlantic -14.5

Florida Atlantic -14.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -1091, Fairleigh Dickinson +700

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (-14.5)



Florida Atlantic (-14.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Florida Atlantic is 22-11-0 against the spread, while Fairleigh Dickinson's ATS record this season is 15-18-1. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Owls are 17-16-0 and the Knights are 19-15-0. The two teams score an average of 156 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Florida Atlantic is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +471 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.4 points per game (31st in college basketball) and give up 65 per contest (41st in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It is pulling down 35.7 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.9 per outing.

Florida Atlantic connects on 9.7 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (42nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make at a 31.7% rate.

The Owls rank 15th in college basketball with 101.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 21st in college basketball defensively with 84 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida Atlantic has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (112th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.1 (161st in college basketball).

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights' +127 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.6 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.1 per contest (295th in college basketball).

The 31.1 rebounds per game Fairleigh Dickinson accumulates rank 228th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 30.3.

Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (91st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Fairleigh Dickinson wins the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 11.1 (101st in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

