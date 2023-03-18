The UCLA Bruins and the Northwestern Wildcats are slated to match up in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 8:40 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Boo Buie are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT

UCLA's Last Game

In its most recent game, UCLA topped UNC Asheville on Thursday, 86-53. Amari Bailey scored a team-high 17 points (and added six assists and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Amari Bailey 17 4 6 3 0 0 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 17 8 1 5 0 0 David Singleton 11 2 3 1 1 3

Northwestern's Last Game

Northwestern was victorious in its most recent game against Boise State, 75-67, on Thursday. Buie led the way with 22 points, and also had five boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Boo Buie 22 5 5 0 0 1 Chase Audige 20 6 2 4 0 3 Ty Berry 13 6 0 0 0 3

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaquez is tops on his squad in both points (17.3) and rebounds (8.1) per game, and also averages 2.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Tyger Campbell leads the Bruins at 4.8 assists per game, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 13.4 points.

Jaylen Clark posts 13 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor.

Adem Bona is averaging 7.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

David Singleton is putting up 9.2 points, 1.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Northwestern Players to Watch

The Wildcats get 14 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Chase Audige.

The Wildcats get 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Ty Berry.

Matthew Nicholson leads the Wildcats in rebounding (5.3 per game), and produces 6 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Wildcats get 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Brooks Barnhizer.

UCLA Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaime Jaquez Jr. 19.8 8.4 1.8 1.3 0.2 0.9 Tyger Campbell 15.4 3.2 4.8 1.5 0 1.5 Amari Bailey 11.3 5 2.2 1.2 0.2 0.5 Adem Bona 5.4 5.1 0.6 0.3 1.9 0 Jaylen Clark 7.2 2.6 1.1 1.3 0.2 0.5

Northwestern Top Performers (Last 10 Games)