How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-11) play the No. 9 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, tipping off at 2:00 PM.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes put up just 2.3 more points per game (70.7) than the Cowgirls allow their opponents to score (68.4).
- Miami (FL) has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.
- Oklahoma State has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.7 points.
- The Cowgirls score 12 more points per game (75.8) than the Hurricanes give up (63.8).
- Oklahoma State has a 19-8 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.
- When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 17-5.
- The Cowgirls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just one% lower than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (44.2%).
- The Hurricanes shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Cowgirls allow.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|Virginia
|W 85-74
|Watsco Center
|3/2/2023
|Boston College
|W 84-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 68-42
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Assembly Hall
