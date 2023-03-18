The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-11) play the No. 9 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, tipping off at 2:00 PM.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN

Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up just 2.3 more points per game (70.7) than the Cowgirls allow their opponents to score (68.4).

Miami (FL) has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.

Oklahoma State has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.7 points.

The Cowgirls score 12 more points per game (75.8) than the Hurricanes give up (63.8).

Oklahoma State has a 19-8 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.

When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 17-5.

The Cowgirls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just one% lower than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (44.2%).

The Hurricanes shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Cowgirls allow.

