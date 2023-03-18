An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) play against the No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) on Saturday at Assembly Hall. The contest begins at 11:30 AM.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles' 69.4 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 62.3 the Hoosiers allow.
  • Tennessee Tech is 18-3 when it scores more than 62.3 points.
  • Indiana is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The Hoosiers score 81.5 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 62.6 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • When Indiana puts up more than 62.6 points, it is 26-2.
  • Tennessee Tech has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 81.5 points.
  • This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49.6% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Golden Eagles concede.
  • The Golden Eagles make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 @ Iowa L 86-85 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
3/3/2023 Michigan State W 94-85 Target Center
3/4/2023 Ohio State L 79-75 Target Center
3/18/2023 Tennessee Tech - Assembly Hall

Tennessee Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Eastern Illinois W 66-61 Ford Center
3/4/2023 Little Rock W 54-46 Ford Center
3/16/2023 Monmouth W 79-69 Assembly Hall
3/18/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

