The Chicago Bulls (32-37) battle the Miami Heat (38-33) at United Center on March 18, 2023.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games Miami shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 19-10 overall.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 18th.

The Heat record 109.1 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 112.8 the Bulls allow.

Miami is 17-8 when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are putting up 110.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 107.6 points per contest.

Miami is allowing 109.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (110.1).

In home games, the Heat are sinking 0.1 fewer treys per game (11.6) than away from home (11.7). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Heat Injuries