Heat vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - March 18
The Miami Heat (38-33) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (32-37) at United Center on Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Heat won on Wednesday 138-119 over the Grizzlies. In the win, Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 26 points.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Nose
|4.7
|3.5
|0.6
|Kyle Lowry
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|11.9
|4.2
|5.2
|Nikola Jovic
|PF
|Out
|Back
|5.5
|2.1
|0.7
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Alex Caruso: Questionable (Illness), Javonte Green: Questionable (Knee)
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
Heat Season Insights
- The Heat record 109.1 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 112.8 the Bulls give up.
- When Miami puts up more than 112.8 points, it is 17-8.
- In their last 10 games, the Heat have been racking up 115.4 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 109.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Miami hits 11.7 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (13.2).
- The Heat average 109.5 points per 100 possessions (26th in the league), while giving up 109.8 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the NBA).
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-2.5
|216.5
