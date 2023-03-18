Heat vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (38-33) take on the Chicago Bulls (32-37) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5.
Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-2.5
|215.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have gone over 215.5 combined points in 42 of 71 games this season.
- The average total in Miami's matchups this year is 218.7, 3.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat are 25-46-0 against the spread this season.
- Miami has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 31 (63.3%) of those contests.
- This season, Miami has won 24 of its 38 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The Heat have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 215.5
|% of Games Over 215.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|42
|59.2%
|109.1
|222.7
|109.6
|222.4
|219.6
|Bulls
|48
|69.6%
|113.6
|222.7
|112.8
|222.4
|228.7
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Heat have gone over the total seven times.
- Miami has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (14-20-0) than it has in home games (11-26-0).
- The 109.1 points per game the Heat put up are only 3.7 fewer points than the Bulls allow (112.8).
- When Miami puts up more than 112.8 points, it is 11-14 against the spread and 17-8 overall.
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|25-46
|12-31
|34-37
|Bulls
|35-34
|16-13
|30-39
Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Heat
|Bulls
|109.1
|113.6
|30
|18
|11-14
|29-17
|17-8
|29-17
|109.6
|112.8
|2
|11
|20-28
|21-7
|31-17
|18-10
