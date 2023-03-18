The Miami Heat (38-33) take on the Chicago Bulls (32-37) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -2.5 215.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami and its opponents have gone over 215.5 combined points in 42 of 71 games this season.
  • The average total in Miami's matchups this year is 218.7, 3.2 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Heat are 25-46-0 against the spread this season.
  • Miami has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 31 (63.3%) of those contests.
  • This season, Miami has won 24 of its 38 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
  • The Heat have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 42 59.2% 109.1 222.7 109.6 222.4 219.6
Bulls 48 69.6% 113.6 222.7 112.8 222.4 228.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Heat have gone over the total seven times.
  • Miami has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (14-20-0) than it has in home games (11-26-0).
  • The 109.1 points per game the Heat put up are only 3.7 fewer points than the Bulls allow (112.8).
  • When Miami puts up more than 112.8 points, it is 11-14 against the spread and 17-8 overall.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 25-46 12-31 34-37
Bulls 35-34 16-13 30-39

Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Bulls
109.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
11-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-17
17-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-17
109.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.8
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
20-28
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 21-7
31-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 18-10

