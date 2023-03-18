The Miami Heat (38-33) take on the Chicago Bulls (32-37) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -2.5 215.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have gone over 215.5 combined points in 42 of 71 games this season.

The average total in Miami's matchups this year is 218.7, 3.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Heat are 25-46-0 against the spread this season.

Miami has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 31 (63.3%) of those contests.

This season, Miami has won 24 of its 38 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Heat have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 42 59.2% 109.1 222.7 109.6 222.4 219.6 Bulls 48 69.6% 113.6 222.7 112.8 222.4 228.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have gone over the total seven times.

Miami has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (14-20-0) than it has in home games (11-26-0).

The 109.1 points per game the Heat put up are only 3.7 fewer points than the Bulls allow (112.8).

When Miami puts up more than 112.8 points, it is 11-14 against the spread and 17-8 overall.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 25-46 12-31 34-37 Bulls 35-34 16-13 30-39

Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Bulls 109.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 11-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-17 17-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-17 109.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.8 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 20-28 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-7 31-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-10

