The Miami Heat (38-33) square off against the Chicago Bulls (32-37) as just 3-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Heat vs. Bulls Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bulls 113 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bulls

  • Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)
  • Pick OU: Over (216.5)
  • The Bulls sport a 35-34-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 25-42-4 mark from the Heat.
  • As a 3-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 13-11 against the spread compared to the 10-23-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 3-point favorite.
  • Miami's games have gone over the total 46.5% of the time this season (33 out of 71), which is more often than Chicago's games have (29 out of 69).
  • The Heat have a .627 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (32-19) this season, higher than the .395 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (15-23).

Heat Performance Insights

  • Miami has had to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.6 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with just 109.1 points per contest.
  • The Heat are averaging 23.4 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Heat rank 17th in the NBA by draining 11.7 threes per contest, but they sport a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.
  • Of the shots attempted by Miami in 2022-23, 59.8% of them have been two-pointers (70.1% of the team's made baskets) and 40.2% have been from beyond three-point land (29.9%).

