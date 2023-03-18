Heat vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat (38-33) square off against the Chicago Bulls (32-37) as just 3-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Heat vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 113 - Heat 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (216.5)
- The Bulls sport a 35-34-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 25-42-4 mark from the Heat.
- As a 3-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 13-11 against the spread compared to the 10-23-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 3-point favorite.
- Miami's games have gone over the total 46.5% of the time this season (33 out of 71), which is more often than Chicago's games have (29 out of 69).
- The Heat have a .627 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (32-19) this season, higher than the .395 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (15-23).
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami has had to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.6 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with just 109.1 points per contest.
- The Heat are averaging 23.4 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat rank 17th in the NBA by draining 11.7 threes per contest, but they sport a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.
- Of the shots attempted by Miami in 2022-23, 59.8% of them have been two-pointers (70.1% of the team's made baskets) and 40.2% have been from beyond three-point land (29.9%).
