The Chicago Bulls (32-37), on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at United Center, face the Miami Heat (38-33). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.1 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.6 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -34 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls have a +53 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (18th in league) and allowing 112.8 (11th in NBA).

The two teams average 222.7 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams average 222.4 combined points per game, 5.9 more points than this contest's over/under.

Miami has put together a 25-42-4 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago has compiled a 33-35-1 ATS record so far this season.

Heat and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +9000 +2800 -900 Bulls +100000 +60000 +650

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.