FGCU vs. Washington State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Washington State Cougars (23-10) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (32-3) squaring off at The William B. Finneran Pavilion in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-65 win for Washington State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Eagles are coming off of an 84-60 win against Liberty in their last outing on Saturday.
FGCU vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
FGCU vs. Washington State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Washington State 67, FGCU 66
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' signature win of the season came against the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to our computer rankings. The Eagles picked up the 84-60 home win on March 11.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, FGCU is 15-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-60 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on March 11
- 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on January 2
- 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 18
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 122) on November 20
- 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 131) on November 18
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a +778 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.3 points per game. They're putting up 78.1 points per game, 16th in college basketball, and are giving up 55.8 per outing to rank 19th in college basketball.
- FGCU scores more in conference action (82.1 points per game) than overall (78.1).
- At home, the Eagles score 76.3 points per game. On the road, they score 82.
- At home, FGCU gives up 51.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 57.4.
- In their past 10 games, the Eagles are scoring 76 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than their season average (78.1).
