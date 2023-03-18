Saturday's contest features the Washington State Cougars (23-10) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (32-3) squaring off at The William B. Finneran Pavilion in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-65 win for Washington State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Eagles are coming off of an 84-60 win against Liberty in their last outing on Saturday.

FGCU vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

FGCU vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 67, FGCU 66

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature win of the season came against the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to our computer rankings. The Eagles picked up the 84-60 home win on March 11.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, FGCU is 15-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

84-60 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on March 11

70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on January 2

69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 18

68-60 over San Diego (No. 122) on November 20

65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 131) on November 18

FGCU Performance Insights