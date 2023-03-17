The No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) will meet on Friday at 10:05 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on truTV.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: truTV

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

TCU has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

So far this season, 16 out of the Horned Frogs' 33 games have gone over the point total.

Arizona State has compiled a 16-19-0 record against the spread this year.

Sun Devils games have gone over the point total 18 out of 35 times this year.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), TCU is 20th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 26th, according to computer rankings.

The Horned Frogs have experienced the 71st-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +6000.

The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Sun Devils have experienced the 44th-biggest change this season, falling from +20000 at the start to +30000.

Arizona State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.