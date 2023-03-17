Friday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and the South Florida Bulls (26-6) at Colonial Life Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Marquette taking home the win. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.

The Bulls are coming off of a 65-53 loss to Wichita State in their last game on Tuesday.

South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63

South Florida Schedule Analysis

When the Bulls took down the Texas Longhorns (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 2 by a score of 70-65, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

The Bulls have four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

South Florida has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).

The Bulls have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11

South Florida Performance Insights