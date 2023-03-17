South Florida vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and the South Florida Bulls (26-6) at Colonial Life Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Marquette taking home the win. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.
The Bulls are coming off of a 65-53 loss to Wichita State in their last game on Tuesday.
South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulls took down the Texas Longhorns (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 2 by a score of 70-65, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- The Bulls have four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
- South Florida has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).
- The Bulls have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21
- 67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls have a +375 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 71.0 points per game to rank 70th in college basketball and are giving up 59.3 per outing to rank 58th in college basketball.
- Offensively, South Florida is putting up 72.7 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its season average (71.0 points per game) is 1.7 PPG lower.
- The Bulls average 75.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- In home games, South Florida is ceding 1.8 fewer points per game (56.7) than on the road (58.5).
- On offense, the Bulls have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 73.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 71.0 they've put up over the course of this year.
