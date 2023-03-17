A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Drake Bulldogs (27-7) take the court against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest tips off at 7:25 PM.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Miami Stats Insights

The Hurricanes make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

In games Miami shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 22-4 overall.

The Hurricanes are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 76th.

The 79.4 points per game the Hurricanes record are 15.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (63.9).

Miami is 24-6 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Miami Home & Away Comparison

Miami is averaging 83.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.2 more points than it is averaging away from home (75.2).

The Hurricanes give up 72.9 points per game in home games, compared to 69 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, Miami has fared better at home this year, draining 8.3 treys per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Miami Schedule