The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) will meet on Friday at 7:25 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami vs. Drake matchup in this article.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Miami vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Drake Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (-1.5) 146.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Miami (-2) 146.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Miami (-2.5) 147.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Miami vs. Drake Betting Trends

  • Miami has covered 17 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Hurricanes' 31 games have hit the over.
  • Drake is 15-18-0 ATS this season.
  • Bulldogs games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this year.

Miami Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Miami is 29th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (36th).
  • The Hurricanes' national championship odds are the same now (+10000) compared to the beginning of the season (+10000).
  • The implied probability of Miami winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Drake Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds down from +25000 at the start of the season to +60000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 14th-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Drake has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.