The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:25 PM. The matchup airs on TBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami vs. Drake matchup.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Miami vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Miami vs. Drake Betting Trends

Miami has covered 17 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of 14 out of the Hurricanes' 31 games this season have hit the over.

Drake has put together a 15-18-0 record against the spread this year.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this season.

Miami Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Bookmakers rate Miami higher (31st in the country) than the computer rankings do (35th).

The Hurricanes have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +10000 at the start of the season to +10000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Miami has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

