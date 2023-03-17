The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) on Friday. This 8-9 matchup in the East Region bracket is scheduled for 9:20 PM.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Owls allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 150th.

The Tigers record 79.8 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 65.0 the Owls allow.

When Memphis puts up more than 65.0 points, it is 19-6.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.2%).

This season, Florida Atlantic has a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 178th.

The Owls score an average of 78.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers give up.

Florida Atlantic is 25-1 when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

At home, Memphis is scoring 2.1 fewer points per game (79.9) than it is away from home (82.0).

In home games, the Tigers are allowing 7.6 fewer points per game (70.7) than in away games (78.3).

When it comes to total threes made, Memphis has performed worse at home this season, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.3 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 34.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% clip when playing on the road.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

At home, Florida Atlantic averages 82.1 points per game. Away, it averages 75.9.

At home the Owls are allowing 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they are on the road (67.5).

Florida Atlantic knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (38.0%).

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 UCF W 81-76 Dickies Arena 3/11/2023 Tulane W 94-54 Dickies Arena 3/12/2023 Houston W 75-65 Dickies Arena 3/17/2023 Florida Atlantic - Nationwide Arena

Florida Atlantic Schedule