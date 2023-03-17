An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded Providence Friars (21-11) take the court as 4.5-point underdogs against the No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 7:10 PM on CBS. Here's what you need to know when filling out your brackets for this 6-11 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kentucky -4.5 144.5

Kentucky vs Providence Betting Records & Stats

  • The Wildcats are 15-15-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Kentucky has won 13 of its 19 games, or 68.4%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 65.5% chance to win.
  • Providence's ATS record is 16-12-0 this season.
  • The Friars have a win-loss record of 2-5 with odds of +155 or worse this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Providence has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kentucky vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kentucky 14 46.7% 75.1 153.2 68 139.3 140.7
Providence 14 50% 78.1 153.2 71.3 139.3 143

Additional Kentucky vs Providence Insights & Trends

  • Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Seven of Wildcats' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Providence has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Friars' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • The 75.1 points per game the Wildcats average are only 3.8 more points than the Friars give up (71.3).
  • Kentucky is 11-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.
  • The Friars put up 10.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (68).
  • When it scores more than 68 points, Providence is 15-8 against the spread and 20-5 overall.

Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kentucky 15-15-0 10-11 19-11-0
Providence 16-12-0 2-4 14-14-0

Kentucky vs. Providence Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Providence
14-4 Home Record 15-2
6-3 Away Record 6-6
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0
6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0
78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9
71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9
10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0
6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

