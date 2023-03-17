Friday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Florida State Seminoles (23-9) squaring off against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) at 1:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 victory for Florida State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Seminoles fell in their most recent matchup 65-54 against Wake Forest on Thursday.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 69, Georgia 67

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles' best win this season came in a 70-57 victory over the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on January 29.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Seminoles are 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida State is 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 29

78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 29

91-72 at home over NC State (No. 25) on January 12

76-75 over Purdue (No. 47) on November 25

92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 21

Florida State Performance Insights