Florida State vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Florida State Seminoles (23-9) squaring off against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) at 1:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 victory for Florida State, so expect a tight matchup.
The Seminoles fell in their most recent matchup 65-54 against Wake Forest on Thursday.
Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida State vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 69, Georgia 67
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- The Seminoles' best win this season came in a 70-57 victory over the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on January 29.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Seminoles are 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida State is 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 29
- 78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 29
- 91-72 at home over NC State (No. 25) on January 12
- 76-75 over Purdue (No. 47) on November 25
- 92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles average 80.1 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per contest (247th in college basketball). They have a +420 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.
- Florida State's offense has been less effective in ACC contests this season, averaging 76.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 80.1 PPG.
- The Seminoles are posting 86.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 74.8 points per contest.
- Defensively, Florida State has played better at home this year, surrendering 60.2 points per game, compared to 73.3 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Seminoles have been racking up 67.5 points per game, an average that's significantly lower than the 80.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.