How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) meet on Friday at 9:20 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TNT.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.2%).
- This season, Florida Atlantic has a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 178th.
- The Owls average 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Tigers give up (71.9).
- Florida Atlantic has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Florida Atlantic averages 82.1 points per game. On the road, it scores 75.9.
- At home the Owls are giving up 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they are away (67.5).
- Florida Atlantic makes more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 75-51
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 68-65
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|UAB
|W 78-56
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/17/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Nationwide Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.