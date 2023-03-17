The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:20 PM. The matchup airs on TNT.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
DraftKings Memphis (-3) 150.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Memphis (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Betting Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has covered 21 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • Memphis has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • A total of 18 out of the Tigers' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • With odds of +20000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

