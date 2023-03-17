The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:20 PM. The matchup airs on TNT.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: TNT

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline DraftKings Memphis (-3) 150.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings PointsBet Memphis (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered 21 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

The Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Memphis has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

A total of 18 out of the Tigers' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 With odds of +20000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

