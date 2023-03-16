The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (29-5) will aim to beat the No. 15 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. This contest tips off at 10:05 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. UNC Asheville matchup.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: truTV

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

UCLA has covered 19 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Bruins' 34 games have hit the over.

UNC Asheville has compiled a 17-14-1 record against the spread this year.

In the Bulldogs' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 UCLA is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Bruins have experienced the 76th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1600 at the start of the season to +1000.

Based on its moneyline odds, UCLA has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

UNC Asheville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500000

+500000 UNC Asheville, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks much higher (60th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (154th).

With odds of +500000, UNC Asheville has been given a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

