How to Watch Texas vs. Colgate on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the No. 15 seed Colgate Raiders (26-8) meet on Thursday at 7:25 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Texas vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: TBS
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- In games Texas shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 17-3 overall.
- The Longhorns are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 228th.
- The Longhorns average 8.8 more points per game (77.8) than the Raiders allow (69).
- Texas is 20-6 when scoring more than 69 points.
Colgate Stats Insights
- The Raiders' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (42%).
- Colgate has compiled a 22-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 164th.
- The Raiders' 78.6 points per game are 11.2 more points than the 67.4 the Longhorns give up.
- When Colgate allows fewer than 77.8 points, it is 22-3.
Texas Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Texas is averaging 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than it is when playing on the road (69.4).
- Defensively the Longhorns have been better in home games this season, allowing 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 in road games.
- In home games, Texas is sinking 1.8 more threes per game (8.1) than in road games (6.3). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to when playing on the road (31.8%).
Colgate Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Colgate averages 81.5 points per game. On the road, it scores 75.2.
- At home the Raiders are giving up 68.8 points per game, 0.1 more than they are away (68.7).
- At home, Colgate knocks down 8.4 3-pointers per game, 0.5 more than it averages away (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (40.1%) than on the road (41.1%).
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 60-47
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|TCU
|W 66-60
|T-Mobile Center
|3/11/2023
|Kansas
|W 76-56
|T-Mobile Center
|3/16/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
Colgate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 92-73
|Cotterell Court
|3/5/2023
|Army
|W 91-74
|Cotterell Court
|3/8/2023
|Lafayette
|W 79-61
|Cotterell Court
|3/16/2023
|Texas
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.