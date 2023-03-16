The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the No. 15 Colgate Raiders (26-8) battle on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup starts at 7:50 PM.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Colgate matchup.

Texas vs. Colgate Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:50 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Texas vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Colgate Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-12.5) 148.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-12.5) 149 -975 +675 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-13.5) 147 -1250 +750 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas vs. Colgate Betting Trends

  • Texas has put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of 16 out of the Longhorns' 34 games this season have hit the over.
  • Colgate has put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Raiders' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Texas is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have experienced the 75th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the beginning to +1400.
  • Texas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Colgate Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +500000
  • Colgate, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks much better (60th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (109th).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Colgate has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

