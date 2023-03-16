How to Watch Houston vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) play the No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, starting at 9:20 PM.
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TNT
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- In games Houston shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 24-0 overall.
- The Norse are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 12th.
- The Cougars put up 75 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 63.6 the Norse allow.
- Houston is 27-1 when scoring more than 63.6 points.
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse are shooting 43.2% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 36.4% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
- Northern Kentucky has put together an 18-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.4% from the field.
- The Norse are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at seventh.
- The Norse put up an average of 68.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 56.5 the Cougars give up.
- Northern Kentucky has a 17-6 record when giving up fewer than 75 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Houston posts 77.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cougars have been better at home this year, ceding 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 away from home.
- When playing at home, Houston is making 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (39.3%).
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Northern Kentucky is putting up more points at home (72.7 per game) than away (63.3).
- At home, the Norse allow 61.6 points per game. Away, they allow 63.8.
- Northern Kentucky knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.6). It has the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (35.8%).
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|East Carolina
|W 60-46
|Dickies Arena
|3/11/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 69-48
|Dickies Arena
|3/12/2023
|Memphis
|L 75-65
|Dickies Arena
|3/16/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
Northern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Oakland
|W 81-74
|BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky
|3/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 75-63
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/7/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 63-61
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/16/2023
|Houston
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
