Florida vs. Wofford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has the Florida Gators (16-14) going head to head against the Wofford Terriers (22-9) at 6:00 PM ET on March 16. Our computer prediction projects a 73-64 win for Florida, who are favored by our model.
The Gators enter this matchup after a 72-57 loss to Kentucky on Wednesday.
Florida vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
Florida vs. Wofford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida 73, Wofford 64
Florida Schedule Analysis
- Against the Alabama Crimson Tide, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Gators captured their signature win of the season on February 23, an 81-77 home victory.
- The Gators have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the country. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.
- Florida has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-77 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 23
- 76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 11
- 61-52 over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 24
- 77-73 over Houston (No. 69) on November 26
- 61-52 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on February 26
Florida Performance Insights
- The Gators have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 69.1 points per game (105th in college basketball) and giving up 68.9 (290th in college basketball).
- Florida is scoring 63.9 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 5.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (69.1).
- The Gators post 74.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13.3 points per contest.
- Florida is ceding 64.5 points per game this season at home, which is 9.0 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (73.5).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Gators have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 60.3 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 69.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.
