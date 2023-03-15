The Miami Heat (37-33) and the Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) are set to square off on Wednesday at FTX Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jimmy Butler and Jaren Jackson Jr. are two players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, March 15

Wednesday, March 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Heat were victorious in their most recent game versus the Jazz, 119-115, on Monday. Butler led the way with 24 points, plus eight rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24 8 4 4 2 1 Tyler Herro 18 6 2 1 0 2 Gabe Vincent 18 3 3 3 0 4

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads his squad in rebounds per game (9.4), and also puts up 20.9 points and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro averages 20.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 37.6% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Max Strus puts up 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb Martin puts up 10.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.2% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 26.4 6.9 5.3 1.7 0.4 0.7 Bam Adebayo 17.7 6.5 3.3 1.3 0.9 0 Tyler Herro 19.3 5.4 4.1 0.6 0.1 3.3 Kevin Love 7.5 5.8 1.2 0.4 0.2 1.1 Caleb Martin 8.9 3 1.3 0.7 0.5 1

