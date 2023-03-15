Heat vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 15
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) are 4-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (37-33) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSSE.
Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 112 - Heat 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Heat have covered the spread less often than the Grizzlies this year, sporting an ATS record of 24-42-4, compared to the 32-32-3 record of the Grizz.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's less often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 4 or more (33.3%).
- Memphis and its opponents have eclipsed the total 41.8% of the time this season (28 out of 67). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (32 out of 70).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 31-19, a better record than the Grizzlies have posted (2-13) as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 108.7 points per game, it has been forced to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by surrendering 109.5 points per game.
- This year, the Heat rank 24th in the league in assists, putting up 23.3 per game.
- The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are making 11.7 treys per game (17th-ranked in league).
- Miami has taken 59.7% two-pointers and 40.3% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 70% are two-pointers and 30% are threes.
