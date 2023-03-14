Wendell Carter Jr. and his Orlando Magic teammates face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 126-114 win against the Heat, Carter totaled 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Now let's break down Carter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.3 16.2 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 9.1 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.8 PRA 28.5 26.5 27.1 PR 25.5 24.1 25.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.8 per contest.

He's taken 3.6 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Carter's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.0 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Conceding 122.0 points per contest, the Spurs are the worst team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Spurs are ranked 20th in the NBA, giving up 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Spurs concede 26.4 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have allowed 12.3 makes per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 19 8 4 2 0 0 1

