The Orlando Magic (28-40) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (17-50) as 5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSFL.

Magic vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSFL

BSSW and BSFL Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: AT&T Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 117 - Spurs 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 5)

Spurs (+ 5) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



The Spurs (27-40-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.9% of the time, 12.6% less often than the Magic (36-30-2) this year.

As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, San Antonio is 18-32 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 5-point favorite.

Orlando's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (34 out of 68), less often than San Antonio's games have (37 out of 67).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Magic are 6-8, while the Spurs are 15-49 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Magic Performance Insights

Orlando has struggled to produce points this season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 111.6 points per game. It has done better on defense, ranking 17th by surrendering 114.3 points per contest.

In terms of assists, the Magic are averaging just 22.9 dimes per game (fourth-worst in league).

The Magic are making 10.7 threes per game (25th-ranked in league). They own a 34.8% shooting percentage (22nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Orlando is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64.2% of the shots it has attempted (and 73.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.8 threes per contest, which are 35.8% of its shots (and 26.4% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.