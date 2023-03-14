Gary Harris and the Orlando Magic take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Harris, in his most recent action, had 11 points, three steals and two blocks in a 126-114 win over the Heat.

With prop bets available for Harris, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.6 7.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 2.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA -- 12 11.7 PR 10.5 10.8 10.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Gary Harris has made 3.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 4.0% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.5 threes per game, or 7.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Harris' opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Giving up 122 points per contest, the Spurs are the worst team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Spurs have allowed 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.4 assists per contest.

Allowing 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Gary Harris vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 21 9 2 2 1 0 0

