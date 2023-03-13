Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat match up versus the Utah Jazz at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 126-114 loss to the Magic (his most recent action) Herro put up 14 points.

In this piece we'll examine Herro's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.3 18.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.3 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.0 PRA 29.5 30.3 28.2 PR 25.5 26 24.2 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.4



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Tyler Herro has made 7.3 shots per game, which adds up to 15.1% of his team's total makes.

Herro is averaging 8.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Herro's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 20th in possessions per game with 99.6.

Allowing 117.2 points per contest, the Jazz are the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Jazz are seventh in the league, allowing 24.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have given up 11.9 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Tyler Herro vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 34 29 9 6 3 0 2

