Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 126-114 loss against the Magic, Butler had 38 points.

In this piece we'll break down Butler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.6 26.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 6.3 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.0 PRA 36.5 33.7 37.6 PR 31.5 28.6 32.6 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Jimmy Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 12.8% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.0 per contest.

Butler is averaging 1.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Butler's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 20th in possessions per game with 99.6.

On defense, the Jazz have conceded 117.2 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the league.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are ranked seventh in the NBA, conceding 24.1 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2021 36 27 3 6 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Butler or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.