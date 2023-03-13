Heat vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 13
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (36-33) face the Utah Jazz (33-35) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and SportsNet RM.
Heat vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and SportsNet RM
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Jazz Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 115 - Jazz 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Jazz
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Jazz (37-31-0 ATS) have covered the spread 34.8% of the time, 19.6% more often than the Heat (24-41-4) this year.
- Utah covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 77.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (27.3%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Utah and its opponents are more successful (55.9% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (44.9%).
- The Heat have a .612 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-19) this season, higher than the .457 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (16-19).
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami has been forced to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.4 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league on offense with only 108.6 points per contest.
- The Heat rank 24th in the NBA with 23.3 dimes per contest.
- The Heat, who rank 17th in the league with 11.6 threes per game, are shooting just 33.7% from beyond the arc, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.
- Miami is attempting 51.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 59.8% of the shots it has taken (and 70.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.5 treys per contest, which are 40.2% of its shots (and 29.9% of the team's buckets).
