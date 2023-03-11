How to Watch the Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the MAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The MAC championship will be decided Saturday, as the No. 1 seed Toledo Rockets (27-4) meet the No. 2 Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) at 11:00 AM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison
- The Falcons score 15.5 more points per game (78.1) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (62.6).
- Bowling Green is 25-3 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
- Toledo has a 25-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.1 points.
- The Rockets record 73.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 63.5 the Falcons allow.
- Toledo is 22-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
- Bowling Green is 22-1 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
- This year the Rockets are shooting 50.0% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Falcons give up.
- The Falcons' 35.3 shooting percentage is 5.0 lower than the Rockets have conceded.
Toledo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 62-56
|Savage Arena
|3/8/2023
|Buffalo
|W 75-74
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/10/2023
|Kent State
|W 68-58
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/11/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 62-56
|Savage Arena
|3/8/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 70-36
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/10/2023
|Ball State
|W 70-61
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/11/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.