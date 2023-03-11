The Chicago Blackhawks (22-37-6), losers of four road games in a row, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (38-21-6) at Amalie Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUNX, and NBCS-CHI.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-475) Blackhawks (+380) 6.5

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won 67.3% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (35-17).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -475 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 82.6%.

In 34 of 65 matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 226 (6th) Goals 162 (32nd) 200 (14th) Goals Allowed 231 (25th) 60 (2nd) Power Play Goals 32 (26th) 42 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (21st)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay hit the over in six of its last 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Lightning's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.1 lower than their season-long average.

The Lightning's 226 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Lightning have given up 200 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +26 this season.

