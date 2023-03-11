The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, March 11, with the Blackhawks having dropped four consecutive road games.

Check out the Lightning-Blackhawks matchup on ESPN+, BSSUNX, and NBCS-CHI.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSUNX, and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/3/2023 Blackhawks Lightning 4-1 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 14th in goals against, giving up 200 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (226 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 33 goals over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 65 27 66 93 80 44 100% Brayden Point 65 40 36 76 36 44 51.4% Steven Stamkos 65 27 39 66 48 23 54.7% Brandon Hagel 65 22 28 50 36 70 27.9% Alex Killorn 65 19 30 49 45 34 100%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 231 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 162 goals this season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 26 goals over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players