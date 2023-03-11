The Miami Heat's (36-32) injury report has three players listed ahead of a Saturday, March 11 game against the Orlando Magic (27-40) at Amway Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Heat head into this game following a 119-115 win against the Cavaliers on Friday. Jimmy Butler scored a team-leading 33 points for the Heat in the victory.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Duncan Robinson SF Questionable Head 6.7 1.8 1.2 Kyle Lowry PG Out Knee 12 4.3 5.3 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring)

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSUN

Heat Season Insights

The 108.5 points per game the Heat put up are 5.8 fewer points than the Magic allow (114.3).

Miami is 12-5 when scoring more than 114.3 points.

In their last 10 games, the Heat have been scoring 109 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 108.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Miami makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 33.8% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat average 109.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in the league), and give up 109.6 points per 100 possessions (fifth in the NBA).

Heat vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -2.5 221.5

