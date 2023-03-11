Gary Harris and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be hitting the court versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Harris, in his previous game (March 9 loss against the Jazz) posted 12 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Harris' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.5 7.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 2.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA -- 11.9 11 PR 10.5 10.7 9.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Heat

Harris is responsible for taking 4.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Harris' Magic average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 109.1 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat concede 25 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Gary Harris vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 28 6 2 0 2 0 2 1/27/2023 28 8 2 1 2 0 1

