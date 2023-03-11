Saturday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (31-3) and the Liberty Lady Flames (24-7) clashing at Alico Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-60 win for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 11.

The Eagles won their last matchup 51-34 against Austin Peay on Wednesday.

FGCU vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

FGCU vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 73, Liberty 60

FGCU Schedule Analysis

On January 2, the Eagles claimed their signature win of the season, a 70-53 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 88), according to our computer rankings.

The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (13).

FGCU has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (15).

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 88) on January 2

69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 18

68-60 over San Diego (No. 125) on November 20

65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 18

63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 26

FGCU Performance Insights