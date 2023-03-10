Tyler Herro and the rest of the Miami Heat will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 104-100 loss to the Cavaliers (his most recent action) Herro posted 22 points, five assists and two steals.

In this article we will look at Herro's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.3 20.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 5.0 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.2 PRA 27.5 30.3 29.6 PR 23.5 25.9 25.4 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.4



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Herro has taken 17.1 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 15.8% and 15.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Herro is averaging 8.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.8 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive squad in the league, giving up 106.5 points per contest.

Conceding 40.6 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers give up 22.9 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Tyler Herro vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 36 22 5 5 4 0 2 1/31/2023 38 18 5 3 3 0 0

