Moritz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates face off versus the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 134-123 loss to the Bucks, Wagner totaled 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

In this article, we dig into Wagner's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 11.2 10.2 Rebounds 6.5 4.7 4.1 Assists 2.5 1.6 1.5 PRA 25.5 17.5 15.8 PR 22.5 15.9 14.3 3PM 1.5 1.0 0.9



Moritz Wagner Insights vs. the Jazz

Wagner is responsible for attempting 5.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 6.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Wagner's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Magic average 101.8 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Giving up 117.2 points per game, the Jazz are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Jazz allow 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the league.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.2 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have allowed 11.8 makes per game, seventh in the NBA.

Moritz Wagner vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 18 11 4 1 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.