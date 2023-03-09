The injury report for the Orlando Magic (27-39) heading into their game against the Utah Jazz (31-35) currently features two players. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 9 from Amway Center.

The Magic head into this contest following a 134-123 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday. In the loss, Cole Anthony paced the Magic with 23 points.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hip 15.0 8.8 2.5 Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5.0 4.0 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: Questionable (Hand), Walker Kessler: Questionable (Illness)

Magic vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and SportsNet RM

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Magic Season Insights

The Magic average 111.2 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 117.2 the Jazz allow.

When Orlando scores more than 117.2 points, it is 9-7.

The Magic have been scoring 110.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 111.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Orlando hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (23rd in the NBA). It is making 2.4 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 13.0 per game while shooting 35.0%.

The Magic rank 26th in the NBA with 109.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 15th in the league defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Magic vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -3 234.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.