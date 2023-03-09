Lightning vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (38-20-6), losers of three straight road games, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (38-21-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM.
Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-170)
|Golden Knights (+145)
|6
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have compiled a 35-16 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Tampa Bay has a 21-6 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 63.0%.
- Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 43 of 64 games this season.
Lightning vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|223 (6th)
|Goals
|200 (15th)
|196 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|176 (9th)
|59 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (25th)
|41 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|31 (2nd)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Tampa Bay went over six times.
- The Lightning have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In the last 10 games, the Lightning have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Lightning's 223 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Lightning are ranked 14th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (196 total) in NHL play.
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +27.
