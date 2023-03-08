Victor Oladipo and the Miami Heat take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Oladipo totaled 22 points and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 130-128 win versus the Hawks.

In this piece we'll examine Oladipo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Victor Oladipo Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.5 7.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 2.8 Assists 2.5 3.5 2.8 PRA -- 17.3 12.7 PR 11.5 13.8 9.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Victor Oladipo Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Oladipo has taken 9.5 shots per game this season and made 3.7 per game, which account for 5.5% and 4.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.7 threes per game, or 6.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Oladipo's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 98.8 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.5 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers allow 106.6 points per game, best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, allowing 40.7 rebounds per game.

Allowing 22.9 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 11.4 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Victor Oladipo vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 27 5 7 6 1 0 3

