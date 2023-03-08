Tyler Herro and his Miami Heat teammates face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 130-128 win over the Hawks, Herro totaled 13 points.

With prop bets available for Herro, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.3 19.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.0 PRA 27.5 30.3 28.8 PR 23.5 25.9 24.8 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.1



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Herro is responsible for attempting 15.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.1 per game.

He's put up 8.2 threes per game, or 18.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Herro's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 98.8 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 106.6 points per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 40.7 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 22.9 assists per game.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league.

Tyler Herro vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 38 18 5 3 3 0 0

