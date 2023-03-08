Jimmy Butler will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his previous game, a 130-128 win against the Hawks, Butler had 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Butler's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.9 22.3 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 6.8 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.1 PRA 32.5 33.2 35.2 PR 27.5 28 29.1 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.5



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 12.4% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.8 per contest.

Butler's Heat average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.8 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 106.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, giving up 40.7 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 22.9 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are second in the NBA, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 34 23 1 5 1 1 3

