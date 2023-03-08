Heat vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - March 8
The Miami Heat's (35-31) injury report has three players listed ahead of a Wednesday, March 8 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) at FTX Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET.
The Heat came out on top in their last outing 130-128 against the Hawks on Monday. Jimmy Butler put up 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Heat.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Love
|PF
|Questionable
|Rib
|8.3
|6.9
|1.9
|Kyle Lowry
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|12
|4.3
|5.3
|Nikola Jovic
|PF
|Out
|Back
|5.5
|2.1
|0.7
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Donovan Mitchell: Questionable (Finger)
Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSOH
Heat Season Insights
- The Heat average just 1.9 more points per game (108.5) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (106.6).
- Miami has put together a 27-14 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
- The Heat have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, posting 108.6 points per contest, 0.1 more than their season average of 108.5.
- Miami makes 11.7 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.4 fewer than its opponents.
- The Heat average 109 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in league), and concede 109.5 points per 100 possessions (fourth in NBA).
Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-2
|215.5
