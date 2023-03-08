The Miami Heat's (35-31) injury report has three players listed ahead of a Wednesday, March 8 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) at FTX Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat came out on top in their last outing 130-128 against the Hawks on Monday. Jimmy Butler put up 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Love PF Questionable Rib 8.3 6.9 1.9 Kyle Lowry PG Out Knee 12 4.3 5.3 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Donovan Mitchell: Questionable (Finger)

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSOH

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average just 1.9 more points per game (108.5) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (106.6).

Miami has put together a 27-14 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

The Heat have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, posting 108.6 points per contest, 0.1 more than their season average of 108.5.

Miami makes 11.7 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.4 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat average 109 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in league), and concede 109.5 points per 100 possessions (fourth in NBA).

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -2 215.5

