Heat vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (35-31) on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 213.5 points.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-2.5
|213.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 213.5 points in 41 of 66 games this season.
- Miami has a 217.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 4.1 more points than this game's total.
- Miami is 23-43-0 against the spread this season.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.
- Miami has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|38
|56.7%
|112.1
|220.6
|106.6
|215.7
|219.8
|Heat
|41
|62.1%
|108.5
|220.6
|109.1
|215.7
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Heat's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .273 (9-24-0). On the road, it is .424 (14-19-0).
- The Heat average just 1.9 more points per game (108.5) than the Cavaliers give up (106.6).
- When it scores more than 106.6 points, Miami is 14-27 against the spread and 27-14 overall.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|37-30
|29-19
|32-35
|Heat
|23-43
|8-8
|30-36
Heat vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Heat
|112.1
|108.5
|24
|30
|32-13
|14-27
|33-12
|27-14
|106.6
|109.1
|1
|2
|29-10
|20-25
|32-7
|31-14
